Report: House GOP Pushing Its Own Bill

CHEAT SHEET
Since everyone had their eyes trained on the Senate, the House Republicans had to remind us all that they exist. House GOP leaders are reportedly crafting their own bill to reopen the government, raise the debt limit—and, big surprise, modifying Obamacare. The Senate is reportedly close to a deal after a marathon day negotiating on Monday. The details of the Senate's alleged deal are hazy, but it appears that Republicans will have little to show for the shutdown, although Democrats—especially President Obama—will make a few concessions to Obamacare. But don’t start celebrating yet—it ain’t over until it’s over. It just takes one senator to prevent the debt limit vote (we’re looking at you, Ted Cruz) on October 17. For his part, Cruz said he needs to see the details before he decides how he will vote.