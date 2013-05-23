Report: IRS Official Suspended

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at National Review
Vacation, ahem, administrative leave, might be a good thing right now for Lois Lerner. The IRS official in charge of investigating tax-exempt organizations—at the center of the scandal involving the IRS’s targeting of the Tea Party—has been placed on administrative leave, sources said Thursday. Lerner invoked her Fifth Amendment right not testify against herself at a House oversight committee hearing, saying only that she had done “nothing wrong.” Lerner reportedly sent an email to employees in her division, calling these “difficult times” and writing, “The work you do is important.”