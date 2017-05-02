Report: Ivanka Trump Cried After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

Ivanka Trump was reportedly “reduced to tears” after viewing the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which then-reality-TV host Donald Trump bragged to host Billy Bush about grabbing women “by the pussy” without their consent. The video tape, released in early October 2016 by The Washington Post, had threatened to derail Trump’s presidential campaign, and according to The New York Times, Ivanka “made an emphatic case for a full-throated apology... Raised amid a swirl of tabloid headlines, she had spent her adult life branding herself as her father’s poised, family-focused daughter. She marketed her clothing line with slogans about female empowerment and was finishing a book on the topic. As she spoke, Mr. Trump remained unyielding. His daughter’s eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration.”