Report: Jared Kushner Didn’t Disclose Startup Stake

Senior adviser and son-in-law to the president, Jared Kusher, allegedly failed to note on a government financial-disclosure form $1 billion in loans and the fact that he is part-owner of real-estate finance startup called Cadre, The Wall Street Journal reports. Due to his stake in Cadre, Kushner is a business partner of Goldman Sachs, as well as Peter Thiel and George Soros. Overall, Kushner failed to identify about $1 billion in loans from more than 20 lenders, according to the report, which was based on securities and other filings. A lawyer for Kushner, Jamie Gorelick, said the stake in Cadre is detailed in a new, revised version of the financial-disclosure form and that it will be publicized after certification from ethics authorities. Gorelick said Kushner has “resigned from Cadre’s board, assigned his voting rights, and reduced his ownership share.”
