Report: Jared Kushner Met With Mueller Team About Michael Flynn

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Top White House adviser Jared Kushner reportedly met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team this month. According to CNN, Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was specifically asked about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has been a target of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling. “Mr. Kushner has voluntarily cooperated with all relevant inquiries and will continue to do so,” Kushner’s lawyer Abbe Lowell told CNN. Flynn’s lawyers last week cut off communication channels with Trump’s lawyers, an indication that Flynn might be cooperating with investigators.