    1

    Report: Jessica Simpson Pregnant

    CONGRATULATIONS

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment

    But what about Jessica Simpson’s Weight Watchers contract? The singer is pregnant with her second child with fiancé Eric Johnson, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday. Simpson, 32, and Johnson, 33, have a 7-month-old daughter, Maxwell Drew. A source told Us that the second baby “definitely wasn’t planned.” Simpson famously gained 70 pounds while pregnant with Maxwell, and signed on to be a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers during her effort to lose the weight—with her first commercial airing this week.

