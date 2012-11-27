Report: JGL to Play Batman

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Hitfix
He just made himself right at home in the bat cave. Sources say that Joseph Gordon-Levitt has signed on to be the new Batman in the upcoming Justice League movie. Christopher Nolan has said that The Dark Knight Rises was the last story he wants to tell about the character; he is working on Superman reboot Man of Steel, scheduled for release this summer. And though any Justice League movie is still years away, Warner Brothers appears to be rushing to solidify a deal with Gordon-Levitt quickly, leading some to speculate that Batman may make appearances in Man of Steel and other Justice League–related movies.