Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, cohosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, are engaged. The network confirmed the engagement on Thursday. The couple went on a romantic vacation to the south of France over the weekend to celebrate Brzezinski’s 50th birthday and, while overseas, agreed to tie the knot. The 54-year-old Scarborough proposed on one knee at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes with an oval diamond ring. The couple has already released engagement photos with the ring, via Vanity Fair. After the ring was placed on her finger, “It looked like it was meant to be there,” Scarborough said. The couple had not ever formally confirmed their relationship in public before the engagement, but both of them chatted with the magazine about the big step. President Trump offered to let them conduct the ceremony at the White House or Mar-A-Lago, according to the magazine. The couple is still working through how to blend their homes, and where they will find space for their "combined three dogs, three cats, two rabbits, and chickens."
