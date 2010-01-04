Report: Johnson & Johnson Heiress Dead

TMZ reports that Casey Johnson, a 30-year-old heiress to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, has died. Her body was reportedly discovered Monday morning. Johnson made headlines when her family reportedly cut her off as an attempt to get her to go to rehab. She was reportedly engaged to reality-TV star Tila Tequila, who, when reached Monday night by TMZ, said that she had had a fight with the heiress last week. Tila says that Johnson stayed at her house on December 28th, but that she was unable to reach her the next day. In 2007, Johnson adopted a baby girl from Kazakhstan, who lived with her mother, Sale Johnson. Tila tweeted late Monday: "This is a very heartbreaking time for me. I just want some pricacy as I deal with the loss of my Fiance Casey Johnson." She added that her "heart is shredded."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10