Report: Jon Huntsman Offered Russia Ambassador Gig

Read it at Politico
Long-time diplomat and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman has been offered the role of U.S. ambassador to Russia, Politico reported on Wednesday. Huntsman famously called upon then-GOP nominee Donald Trump to drop out of the election last year following the release of audio showing the reality-TV star bragging about groping women. He previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush; and the U.S. ambassador to China under President Obama. Politico’s sources said Huntsman plans to accept the offer.