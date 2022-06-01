Report: Kate Moss Watches Johnny Depp Perform in London And Spends Time Backstage
SHOWING SUPPORT
Kate Moss watched ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London days after she testified at his highly-public defamation trial with Amber Heard, according to the Daily Mail. Depp had a cameo performance with the musician Beck at the concert, marking his third show in a row performing alongside the musical legend. Moss arrived at the concert venue about 90 minutes before Depp was meant to perform and was ushered through the stage door entrance by security, per the Daily Mail’s report. The outlet says that Moss and Depp partied together backstage after the performance, and Depp was seen leaving Royal Albert Hall shortly after 1 am. Last Wednesday, Moss testified via video at Depp’s defamation lawsuit where she flatly denied rumors that he pushed her down the stairs during their relationship in the 1990s.