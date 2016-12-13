Report: Katrina Pierson Wants Admin Role

CHEAT SHEET
    Katrina Pierson, who was a prominent spokeperson for president-elect Donald Trump, is looking for a role in his upcoming administration. She visited Trump Tower on Tuesday and reportedly made a pitch as to why she should be White House press secretary. "I'm at Trump Tower because I work here," Pierson said in an email to CNN. "I'm a Senior Advisor for the Trump Transition team. Our meetings are confidential." She is well known for her frequent television appearances during the campaign, many of which resulted in gaffes.

    Read it at CNN Money