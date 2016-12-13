Report: Katrina Pierson Wants Admin Role

CHEAT SHEET
Katrina Pierson, who was a prominent spokeperson for president-elect Donald Trump, is looking for a role in his upcoming administration. She visited Trump Tower on Tuesday and reportedly made a pitch as to why she should be White House press secretary. "I'm at Trump Tower because I work here," Pierson said in an email to CNN. "I'm a Senior Advisor for the Trump Transition team. Our meetings are confidential." She is well known for her frequent television appearances during the campaign, many of which resulted in gaffes.