Report: Kellyanne Conway Was Sidelined from TV

White House spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway was sidelined from appearing on television in the wake of her on-air remarks contradicting official comments on the Michael Flynn controversy, CNN reported on Wednesday. Conway has not appeared on television since remarking last week that Flynn offered to resign in the wake of his scandal surrounding his discussion of sanctions with a Russian ambassador. That same day, however, the White House officially said President Trump asked Flynn to resign. Conway was “off message,” a White House source told CNN. “Clearly they're having much more of a drama-free week,” another source close to the White House said. “Having Kellyanne off television is helping them.” Conway had also come under fire the week prior for openly promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line during an interview with Fox News—an ethical violation, as suggested by the House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan leadership.