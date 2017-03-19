Report: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Will Be Tapped for Justice Dept Role

Read it at CNN
President Donald Trump will soon nominate George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, to a top post in the Justice Department, according to a report. Conway will reportedly be nominated to head the department’s civil division. Conway, a corporate lawyer and a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, must first be approved by the Senate. Throughout his 28-year career at the firm, he has represented the NFL and Philip Morris in litigation. He has also argued before the Supreme Court. In the 1990s, Conway was one of many lawyers who represented Paula Jones, a woman who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment.