Report: Ken Starr in Running for Trump Gig

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Foreign Policy
Ken Starr is reportedly in the running for a post in President Trump’s administration. According to Foreign Policy, the recently deposed Baylor University president, who came to national prominence for investigating President Bill Clinton’s extramarital White House affair, is reportedly being considered to head up the Office of International Religious Freedom. Starr is among a number of short-listed candidates for the State Department job that works to promote religious freedom and end religious persecution in other countries. “It’s my understanding that it’s [Starr’s] job if he wants it,” one source told the magazine. Starr was ousted last year from the top Baylor position amid the school’s sexual-assault scandal.