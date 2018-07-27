Report: Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox News After Misconduct Probe

When Kimberly Guilfoyle quit Fox News last week, it was billed as her own decision in order to help her partner, Donald Trump Jr., campaign for Republicans in the 2018 midterms. However, multiple unnamed sources have now claimed to HuffPost that Guilfoyle’s exit from the network came after her alleged inappropriate workplace behavior could no longer be tolerated.
Six sources said Guilfoyle’s alleged behavior included “showing personal photographs of male genitalia to colleagues (and identifying whose genitals they were), regularly discussing sexual matters at work and engaging in emotionally abusive behavior toward hair and makeup artists and support staff.” In response to accusations, Guilfoyle's attorney said: “Any accusations of Kimberly engaging in inappropriate work-place conduct are unequivocally baseless and have been viciously made by disgruntled and self-interested employees.” And The Daily Beast later reported that multiple sources insisted that Guilfoyle showed the pictures as having come from a “stalker,” and that she alerted Fox personnel and security to the photos and perceived harassment.
HuffPost reports that Guilfoyle was subject to a human resources investigation that started last year, and was warned by Kevin Lord, head of Fox News HR, about her behavior in the fall of 2017. Guilfoyle was not formally terminated, but the sources alleged to HuffPost that Fox prefers problematic employees resign to avoid controversy.