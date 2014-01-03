Report: Kim’s Uncle Eaten By Dogs

CHEAT SHEET
A Hong Kong newspaper aligned with China's Communist Party is reporting that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's once-powerful uncle was executed by being stripped naked, thrown into a cage, and eaten alive by 120 starved dogs. The report, published in a newspaper called Wen Wei Po, has not been independently confirmed--and the publication is ranked 19th out of 21 Hong Kong newspapers in terms of crediblity, and not one other Chinese newspaper has picked it up. Kim's uncle, the once-powerful Jang Song Thaek, was executed Dec. 12, but the method of execution has not been verified, although it had been previously reported that he had been shot by a firing squad.