Report: Laptop With Trump Floor Plans Stolen from Secret Service Agent

A laptop containing Secret Service information, including floor plans for Trump Tower and other national-security information, was stolen after a Secret Service agent reportedly left it in a car in Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported on Friday. Police sources reportedly told the Daily News that authorities have been hunting for the computer since Thursday morning, when it was swiped. It also contains information about Hillary Clinton's email investigation and other "sensitive" documents, including evacuation protocols for an emergency at the president's New York home. “The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that an employee was the victim of a criminal act in which our Agency issued laptop computer was stolen,” the agency said in a statement. “Secret Service issued laptops contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information. An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered. The Secret Service requests anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact the New York Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service New York Field Office.”
