Report: Mahmoud Abbas Was a KGB Agent

Soviet-era documents purportedly show that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was at one point a KGB agent, Israel’s Channel 1 reported Wednesday. Files from the Soviet Union’s security forces, brought to Western possession by the late defector and former archivist Vasili Mitrokhin, are reported to reveal that Abbas served as an agent for the KGB in 1983. If genuine, it is unclear whether Abbas remained an agent in the following years, or in what capacity he may have served.