Manafort Alerted Authorities to Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia Meeting

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager to Donald Trump, tipped off authorities to the controversial meeting between Trump’s son and a Russian lawyer promising damaging information about then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. The June 9, 2016, meeting came to light after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted emails leading up to the meeting (he initially claimed it was to discuss Russian adoption policy, but the emails contradicted that). Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, was also present for the encounter. FBI agents raided the political consultant’s home last month in order to secure documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into connections between Trump associates and Russia.