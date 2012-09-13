CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Report: Marines in Egypt Had No Ammo

    UNREST

    AFP / Getty Images

    The U.S. Marines charged with defending the American embassy in Egypt from demonstrators were not permitted by the State Department to carry live ammunition. According to reports on U.S. Marine Corps blogs, ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson “neutralized any U.S. military capability that was dedicated to preserve her life and protect the U.S. Embassy” by restricting the use of ammunition. According to the opinion of one Marine blog, if the reports are true, Patterson did not live up to her obligation to protect U.S. interests: “She neutered the Marines posted to defend the embassy, trusting the Egyptians over the Marines.”

    Read it at The Washington Free Beacon