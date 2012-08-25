Report: Mark Sanford Engaged

Did you think Mark Sanford’s 2009 comment about hiking the “Appalachian Trial” was as embarrassing as it gets? You thought wrong. The former governor of South Carolina has proposed to his girlfriend, Maria Belen Chapur, the Argentine woman he was having an affair with when he resigned from office. Arriving to the restaurant early, he reportedly handed the waiter a pouch with the ring—intended for his girlfriend—then hid in a handicapped-access bathroom for more than an hour. When she arrived, the waiter handed her the ring, claiming it was a prize for being the 100th customer of the day, and…well…she still said yes. Sanford resigned in 2009 after he went missing for a few days and claimed he had been hiking along the Appalachian Trail, but really had been in Argentina visiting Chapur. Sanford and his wife, Jenny, divorced in February 2010.
