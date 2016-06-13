Report: Mateen Went to Saudi Arabia in 2011, 2012

CHEAT SHEET
Federal officials said Monday that Omar Mateen, the shooter who killed 49 people early Sunday morning in Orlando, visted Saudi Arabia in both 2011 and 2012. A spokesman for Saudi Arabia's Ministry of the Interior reportedly said Mateen made the trip in order to perform a pilgrimage to Mecca. U.S. officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that Mateen made the visits, including a ten-day trip in 2011. The FBI had flagged and interviewed Mateen in 2013 after his coworkers reported him for making "inflammatory" comments about radical Islamic propaganda.