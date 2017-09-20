Melania Trump Condemns Bullying at U.N. Luncheon

CHEAT SHEET
Melania Trump, the wife of notorious online bully and President of the United States Donald Trump, condemned bullying at a United Nations luncheon Wednesday. “No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn,” the first lady said. “We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children's future is bright.” Trump announced in November that she would launch an anti-bullying initiative. The speech comes a day after Donald Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea over its nuclear-weapons threats.