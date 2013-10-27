Report: Merkel Bugged from 2002-13

Yikes, is Angela Merkel replaying in her head every phone conversation she’s had in the past 13 years for any awkward comments about the U.S.? The U.S. has been bugging the German chancellor’s phone since 2002—long before she became chancellor, actually—according to a report published Sunday in Der Spiegel. Whether her calls were actually recorded or just her contacts accessed is still unclear. It gets even worse: apparently Obama was told about the spying in 2010, Der Spiegel claims—despite that he apologized last week but said he knew nothing about it and would have done something to stop it if he had. Merkel is reportedly personally hurt by the alleged spying—especially given her childhood in East Germany, where such practices were common.
