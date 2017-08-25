Report: Mueller Looking Into Flynn Role in Seeking Emails

CHEAT SHEET
Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into what, if any, role former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have had in an effort to obtain Hillary Clinton’s hacked emails during the 2016 campaign, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal. The Journal previously reported that an effort to seek out hackers who were believed to have obtained the emails was spearheaded by Republican activist Peter W. Smith. Smith—who died earlier this year—had reportedly named Flynn as an ally in these attempts. This is one of several prongs in Mueller’s larger ongoing investigation into potential coordination between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.