Report: Mueller Probing Flynn’s Role in Alleged Plan to Deliver Turkish Cleric

In addition to the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly now also probing an alleged plan by White House National Security Adviser Mike Flynn to deliver a Muslim cleric living in the U.S. to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reports. Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., were allegedly set to receive up to $15 million for helping to forcibly remove Fethullah Gulen from the U.S. and for providing him to the Turkish government. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly asked that Gulen be extradited to Turkey.