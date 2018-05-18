Report: Mueller Subpoenas Another Roger Stone Aide

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed one of Roger Stone’s key aides, 30-year-old John Kakanis, Reuters reported Friday. Kakanis has served as a “driver, accountant, and operative” for Stone, who is a longtime advisor of President Donald Trump, the outlet reported. He has been briefly questioned by the feds about Russian interference in the 2016 election, WikiLeaks, and the hacker known as Guccifer 2.0, sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, it was reported that Mueller delivered subpoenas to a “social media expert” who worked for Stone and the expert’s lawyer.