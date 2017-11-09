Report: Mueller Team Interviewed Top White House Aide Stephen Miller

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team interviewed top White House aide Stephen Miller as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CNN reported on Thursday. Miller is the most senior-level White House aide still working for Trump who is reported to have been interviewed by the special counsel. Miller was reportedly asked about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey. He wrote Trump a memo earlier this year explaining why Comey should be fired. Trump later said the FBI's Russia investigation was one of the reasons he fired Comey. The special counsel is investigating possible obstruction of justice with regard to the Comey firing.