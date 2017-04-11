Report: Musician J. Geils Dead at 71

CHEAT SHEET
John Warren Geils Jr., the musician known as J. Geils and part of the rock group The J. Geils Band, was reportedly found dead in his home in Massachusetts on Tuesday. He was 71 years old. Geils was best known for his band's album Freeze Frame and the song "Centerfold," which hit No. 1 for six weeks. The band released its debut album in 1970 and went on to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts for four weeks with their 12th album Freeze Frame. They hit the No. 1 spot in 1981 and stayed on the charts for 70 weeks. The Eagles, Billy Joel, ZZ Top, and U2 all opened up for The J. Geils Band while they were on tour.