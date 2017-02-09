Report: NBC in Talks to Revive ‘American Idol’

CHEAT SHEET
NBC is reportedly considering a revival of iconic singing competition show American Idol, which ended its 14-year run on Fox last spring. According to a Thursday report from Variety, Fremantle Media has been pitching NBC on resurrecting the show and the network is considering options for putting the show into its programming lineup alongside The Voice, its current, wildly popular singing competition show. One possible option, Variety reported, would be for NBC to cut The Voice from two cycles per year to just one.