Report: Obama Picks Kerry for State

With Susan Rice out of the running, President Obama has made up his mind to nominate Sen. John Kerry to be the next secretary of state, according to ABC News’s Jake Tapper. Tapper also reports that although the decision is final, an announcement on the matter won’t be made for a few more days due to other Cabinet shuffles and respect for the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut. A Kerry pick wouldn't be a big surprise—back in Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans alike are already scrambling to position themselves to fill the Senate seat that would open up.