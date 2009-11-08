Report: Obama to Add 34,000 Troops

CHEAT SHEET
President Barack Obama is close to making a decision to add 34,000 troops to Afghanistan but will hold off on making an announcement until later this month, administration and military officials tell McClatchy Newspapers. The first group of soldiers would be sent in March, and the last would not arrive until the end of 2010. Obama is said to be waiting to consult with allies when he visits Asia this month. The plan falls well below the 80,000 troops requested by Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal earlier this month. Currently there are 67,000 American troops and 42,000 troops from other countries serving in Afghanistan.