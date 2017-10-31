CHEAT SHEET
    Report: Papadopoulos Claimed Trump Campaign Approved Russia Meeting

    Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos reportedly said in an email that the campaign had approved and “agreed to” a meeting with Russians connected to President Vladimir Putin. According to Bloomberg News, there is “no indication” that the meeting occurred, and it is unclear if Papadopoulos was “merely boasting” when he made the claim. It was revealed Monday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

