Report: Paula Deen Uses N Word

We're shocked, y'all. A report in the National Enquirer is claiming Paula Deen, the celebrity chef known for her Southern hospitality and butter-love also likes to use the N word and had the disturbing desire to make black servers play the role of slaves in a wedding she was planning. The extremely offensive details came out in flip answers she and her brother, Bubba Hiers, gave in a deposition relating to a $1.2 million lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the restaurant was serving up their Southern fare with a side of racism, drugs, and porn. When asked if she had used the racist term, Deen reportedly replied, "Yes, of course."