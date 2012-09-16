Report: Porn Site Wants Kate Photos

CHEAT SHEET
YouPorn.com has deep pockets and is willing to reach into them to get more intimate pictures of Kate Middleton and Prince William, according to the gossip site TMZ. Corey Price, the owner of pornographic website YouPorn.com, reportedly sent a letter to the editor of the magazine that first got its hands on photos of the topless Middleton to purchase unpublished “intimate footage” of the royals. “We feel very confident that we can show this footage legally, and would like to make you aware that we have an ‘open checkbook,’” Price reportedly wrote in his letter.