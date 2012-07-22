Report: PSU Penalties ‘Unprecedented’

CHEAT SHEET
Penn State will get far more than a slap on the wrist, a high-ranking NCAA source said—although its football program is unlikely to be shut down. The official said the university will see “unprecedented penalties"—with one source estimating the school could get up to $30 million in fines in the wake of a report that showed administrators and coaches at the school covered up allegations of sex abuse against disgraced former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky for a decade. But an official with inside knowledge of the investigation said Sunday that the football program will not face the death penalty. The penalties against Penn State are scheduled to be announced Monday morning. Meanwhile, the university has ordered that a statue of former coach Joe Paterno be taken down.