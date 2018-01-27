Report: RNC Finance Chair Steve Wynn Resigns After Misconduct Claims

Steve Wynn, the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, resigned Saturday after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, Politico reports. Three senior Republicans cited in the report confirmed Wynn’s resignation, and RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel was quoted as saying she “accepted” his decision. Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul selected for the finance position by President Trump, was accused of pressuring women to “perform sexual acts” in a Wall Street Journal report on Friday. He allegedly pressured a massage therapist to “massage his penis to climax” in one incident, and insisted a manicurist have sex with him in a separate episode that led to a $7.5 million settlement, according to the report. Trump has yet to comment on the allegations against his “great friend” Wynn, but he reportedly “liked” a tweet by The Wall Street Journal on Friday linking to its report on the sexual misconduct allegations. He had “unliked” the post by Saturday morning and provided no explanation for the move.
