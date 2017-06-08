Report: RNC to Lead Anti-Comey Charge for Trump

CHEAT SHEET
The White House will outsource its “war room” response to FBI Director James Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday to the Republican National Committee, according to a Wall Street Journal report. While the White House is referring most questions about the Russia investigations to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, a group of about 60 RNC staffers will lead the anti-Comey charge. The RNC has already begun trumpeting Team Trump's narrative about Comey, tweeting a suggestion earlier Wednesday that the fired FBI director's prepared testimony—which shows that Trump asked him for loyalty and suggested that he lay off the investigation into Michael Flynn—was devoid of substance.