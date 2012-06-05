Report: Romney’s Email Hacked

CHEAT SHEET
A hacker claimed to have gained access to Mitt Romney’s personal email account on Tuesday, allegedly by answering the security question “What is your favorite pet?” The anonymous hacker told Gawker about the feat and claimed to have changed the password, but did not provide screen shots to prove it. The hacker also did not say whether or not the answer to the security question was Seamus, the dog whom Romney famously strapped to the roof of his car. A Romney campaign spokeswoman said that "proper authorities are investigating this crime," but she declined to say who was investigating or if Romney still uses the account in question.