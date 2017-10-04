Report: Russian Facebook Ads Targeted Michigan, Wisconsin

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Facebook ads concocted by Russians reportedly targeted Michigan and Wisconsin during the 2016 election. President Trump unexpectedly—and narrowly—defeated Hillary Clinton in both states. According to CNN, the ads were “highly sophisticated in their targeting of key demographic groups,” and included anti-Muslim themes. Facebook on Monday turned over 3,000 Russian propaganda ads to the congressional committees investigating Russian election meddling. Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark Warner (D-VA), the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, are holding a press conference Wednesday to give an update on the investigation.