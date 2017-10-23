Report: Russian Trolls Posed as Standing Rock Activists

Read it at BuzzFeed
A Russian troll farm posed as Native American activists on social media, BuzzFeed reports. Using Instagram accounts with names like @Native_Americans_United, the alleged trolls reportedly posted images about Native American issues, including the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The effort was part of an alleged campaign to exploit divisions in U.S. politics. The Daily Beast previously reported that the Russian trolls posed as U.S.-based Republicans and liberal activists.