Report: Sessions Preparing to Announce Leak Probes

Read it at The Washington Post
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly getting ready to announce several criminal leak investigations in the next few days, even as President Trump publicly derides him for supposedly not being “tough” enough on White House leaks. Officials cited by The Washington Post on Tuesday said “a number of” investigations were underway, though no details were given. The news comes amid widespread speculation about whether Trump will fire the AG after the president made a series of complaints about Sessions’ work. Earlier Tuesday, Trump urged Sessions to be “much tougher on leaks in the intelligence agencies that are leaking like they never have before.”