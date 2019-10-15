CHEAT SHEET
ANOTHER PLAYER?
Report: Shari Redstone Exploring Launch of Fox News Competitor
Media executive Shari Redstone is reportedly considering launching a conservative television outlet that would compete with Fox News, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Redstone, who acts as co-chairwoman at CBS Corporation and Viacom, has reportedly approached former and current Fox News talent about the plan—including former Kelly File host and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly. Redstone is said to have sat in on “multiple meetings” regarding the potential media venture, which will reportedly include a streaming component. Streaming service Pluto TV, which Viacom acquired earlier this year, is reportedly going to launch a conservative news and opinion channel.
A spokesperson for Redstone said the executive met with President Trump in the White House recently, but denied any plan to launch a Fox News competitor. Viacom also told Deadline that it had “no intention of launching a TV news channel, conservative or otherwise.” This comes as the merger between Viacom and CBS is close to closing—creating $30 billion media conglomerate ViacomCBS.