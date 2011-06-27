Report: Sheen Gets New Show

Is Charlie Sheen back to winning? The embattled actor has reportedly signed a deal for a new show with Lionsgate Television, Radar Online exclusively reported Monday. The website reports that Sheen is poised to make more money than ever after a bidding war is settled, though he will make less per episode. “Charlie's character will be very similar to the one he played on Two and a Half Men; however, the show will be a lot racier,” an insider told Radar, citing TBS as the current frontrunner in the bidding battle. If it's on cable, the insider says, “the show can be raunchier and more outrageous, which is perfect for Charlie.” Lionsgate has reportedly committed to 10 episodes upfront with the option for 90 more if the show is a success. "It’s still a risk, but the risk is worth it because so many people are interested in Charlie and his wacky life ... They are bound to watch the show," the insider added.
