    Report: Sheryl Crow Saw Armstrong Dope

    We're not ready to put those years of lies and deception to bed just yet. A new book about Lance Armstrong, called Wheelman, alleges that the cycling star's former girlfriend, country singer Sheryl Crow, was privy to Armstrong's doping habits and told federal investigators after witnessing a banned blood transfusion. "He trusted that Crow would have no desire to tell the press or anyone else about the team's doping program," Wall Street Journal reporters Reed Albergotti and Vanessa O'Connell write in the book, which comes out Tuesday. Crow and Armstrong broke up in 2006 after three years together.

