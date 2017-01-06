Report: Shooter Had ISIS Delusions

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
According to a report from NBC News, Esteban Santiago, the suspected gunman in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida that killed five people, once claimed that the CIA was forcing him to join ISIS. Santiago reportedly walked into the FBI's office in Anchorage, Alaska and made the claim. Federal law enforcement officials also said that he was undergoing treatment for mental health issues with specific complaints that he was hearing voices. After the incident at the office in Anchorage, Santiago reportedly went to a mental health facility for treatment.