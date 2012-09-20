Report: Stevens Worried About Al Qaeda

CHEAT SHEET
Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador killed in an attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, was worried about his security and feared he was on an al Qaeda hit list in the months prior to his death, a source told CNN. On Wednesday, American intelligence officials speaking before Congress said that they considered the assault on the consulate a “terrorist attack.” Three other Americans were killed along with Stevens in the assault. CNN’s source said that Stevens was troubled by what he perceived as an increase in al Qaeda’s terrorist network within Libya.