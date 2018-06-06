REELING IT IN
Report: TBS to Have More Oversight of Samantha Bee’s Show
TBS executives are going to have more oversight of Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” show after she was lambasted for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The network previously gave Bee “full creative license,” with a source claiming that “management has supported her artistic vision of the show.” But now—after both Autotrader.com and State Farm pledged to cut advertising from the show— higher-ups are reportedly going to be working with the program to prevent another such incident. Despite the backlash, some have come forward in defense of Bee.