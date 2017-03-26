Report: Tomi Lahren ‘Banned Permanently’ From The Blaze

CHEAT SHEET
Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren has reportedly been “banned permanently” from The Blaze, where she hosted a popular but controversial TV show. Lahren was previously suspended after she declared she was pro-choice, despite suggesting numerous times on her show that she is pro-life. An insider at The Blaze, founded by conservative radio host Glenn Beck, told The New York Post that Beck is “reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites.” Earlier this month during an appearance on The View, Lahren declared that she was pro-choice because she thought it was “hypocritical” for conservatives to be in favor of limited government but opposed to abortion.